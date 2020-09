69, of Columbus Twp., passed away very unexpectedly Friday, September 25, 2020. Surviving in addition to his wife and best friend Cheri of 44 years are three sisters and a brother, Carol McAndrew, Gail Thee, Luanne Paolini and Gregory Newsome. Visit and share memories Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to “Macomb Charitable Foundation”. kaatzfunerals.com