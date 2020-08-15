August 14, 2020. Age 55. Beloved husband of Danaë For 27 incredible years. Loving father of Adam (Krystal), Shane (Maegan), & Chaelynne (Nate). Cherished and adored papa of Gage, Jax, & Dominic. Treasured brother of Kathy (Mike), & Karen (Tom) Darscheid. Also survived by his furbabies, Primo & Louie. Dale was the proud owner of Prima Welding Exp. for the last 20 years. He enjoyed many things throughout his life some of his favorites were boating, golfing, hockey, snowmobiling, bowling, socializing, and spending time with his family. Visitation Wednesday from 3-9pm at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Final viewing Thursday Instate 9am until time of 1pm Funeral Service at Rock Church, 6135 County Line Rd, Fair Haven, MI 48023. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com