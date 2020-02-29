The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for Dallas White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dallas E. White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dallas E. White Obituary
Dallas E. White age 67 of St. Clair Shores, passed away February 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Pamala for 45 years. Loving father of David (Deeanna), Tony (Erika) and the late Nicole; dear grandfather of Cameron, Christian, Davanna and Alexandria. Dallas is survived by his sister Carol (Patrick) Roybal, nephew Jeff Roybal (Danielle), and grandnieces Sophia and Bella. Dallas enjoyed coaching his kid’s sports teams when they were younger. Dallas retired for General Dynamics after many hardworking years. In his later years he enjoyed spending time with his friends but most of all he cherished the time he was able to spend with his grandkids, wife, and grandnieces. Visitation, Tuesday, March 3, 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 3-8 p.m. Kaul Funeral Home. Funeral Thursday, March 5, 12 p.m. Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores MI.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dallas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -