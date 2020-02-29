|
|
Dallas E. White age 67 of St. Clair Shores, passed away February 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Pamala for 45 years. Loving father of David (Deeanna), Tony (Erika) and the late Nicole; dear grandfather of Cameron, Christian, Davanna and Alexandria. Dallas is survived by his sister Carol (Patrick) Roybal, nephew Jeff Roybal (Danielle), and grandnieces Sophia and Bella. Dallas enjoyed coaching his kid’s sports teams when they were younger. Dallas retired for General Dynamics after many hardworking years. In his later years he enjoyed spending time with his friends but most of all he cherished the time he was able to spend with his grandkids, wife, and grandnieces. Visitation, Tuesday, March 3, 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 3-8 p.m. Kaul Funeral Home. Funeral Thursday, March 5, 12 p.m. Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores MI.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 2, 2020