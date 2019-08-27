|
|
Ausilio, Daniel age 84 of Macomb, passed away August 16, 2019. Daniel enjoyed painting, playing golf, and tending to his garden. His family was his life. Loving husband of the late Wanda; beloved father of Dean (Monica) and Scott (Carrie); cherished grandfather of Michael, Sara, and Kathryn; dear brother of Almerinda and Olivia; he is also survived by many extended loved ones and friends. Predeceased by his siblings Lena, Francis, John, Anthony, and David. Memorial Service at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home, 46530 Romeo Plank, Macomb (S. of 21 Mile), Friday, August 30 at 11am, instate 10am. Please leave a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 28, 2019