The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb Township, MI 48044
(586) 412-8999
Lying in State
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb Township, MI 48044
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb Township, MI 48044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Ausilio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Ausilio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Ausilio Obituary
Ausilio, Daniel age 84 of Macomb, passed away August 16, 2019. Daniel enjoyed painting, playing golf, and tending to his garden. His family was his life. Loving husband of the late Wanda; beloved father of Dean (Monica) and Scott (Carrie); cherished grandfather of Michael, Sara, and Kathryn; dear brother of Almerinda and Olivia; he is also survived by many extended loved ones and friends. Predeceased by his siblings Lena, Francis, John, Anthony, and David. Memorial Service at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home, 46530 Romeo Plank, Macomb (S. of 21 Mile), Friday, August 30 at 11am, instate 10am. Please leave a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
Download Now