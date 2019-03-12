|
Maxwell, Daniel E. passed away on March 12th from complications that arose after esophageal surgery. Dan is survived by his wife and best friend Suzanne (Margolis), his sons, Daniel Jr and Michael and his dog, Maggie. Dan is also survived by his father Harold and his sister Darlene (Don) Alkire. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Louise and his sister Mary. Dan grew up in Harper Woods, Michigan. He lived in Auburn Hills, Michigan for over 22 years and recently relocated to Durham. NC. Dan was a vice president at Credit Suisse and really enjoyed his job and the people he worked with. Dan loved playing euchre with his neighbors. His ideal afternoon was watching baseball. He was a lifelong Detroit Tiger fan. Dan was an avid tool collector and could fix anything.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 14, 2019