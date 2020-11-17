1/1
Brother Daniel Eisenman C.PP.S.
Brother Daniel Eisenman, C.PP.S., died on November 15, 2020. Brother Daniel was born on February 16, 1932, in Center Line, Mich., to John and Mabel (Doran) Eisenman. He entered the Missionaries of the Precious Blood in 1945 at Brunnerdale, the Missionaries’ former high school seminary outside of Canton, Ohio, and was professed a religious brother on September 8, 1952. Brother Daniel devoted his life to the support of his Congregation. He worked on the Community’s farm, in its print shop and, in later years, did landscaping work at St. Charles Center in Carthagena, Ohio, where he lived for many decades. Throughout that time, he served Mass in St. Charles’ Assumption Chapel. He is survived by one brother, Charles (Pat), Shelby Township, Mich.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers and their wives, John (Ruth) and Joseph (Alice); and three sisters Lucille (John) Yasenchak, Delores (Ferd) Grobbel, and Joan Eisenman. Brother Daniel found all of his work for his religious community fulfilling. He wanted to be of service. “That’s what a religious brother does,” he said. “Help out wherever you can.” A funeral Mass will be celebrated privately at St. Charles. Burial in the Community cemetery.

