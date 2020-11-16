1/1
Daniel F. Schmidt
Schmidt, Daniel F., age 68, November 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Carolyn for 28 years. Dear brother of Marianne (Steve) Guitar, Janet Webster, Paula (Steve) Krajewski, Ruth (Jim) Woodruff, James (the late Debbie), the late Larry (Tammy), Marlene Schmidt, John (Tina) and Carol Schmidt. He is loved and missed by his many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Instate Wednesday 9 a.m. until time of Mass 9:30 a.m. at St. Blase Catholic Church, 12151 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Share a memory at: www.bcfhsterlingheights.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
