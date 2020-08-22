Daniel Lyle Greenberg, of Allenton, Michigan died on August 21, 2020. He was born in Detroit on October 16, 1944 to Lyle and Geraldine (Cattey) Greenberg, the oldest of four children. He grew up in Harrison Township and graduated from St. Louis High School in 1962. Dan married Mary Alice Norton in 1965. They spent 55 years together, living primarily in Harrison and Macomb Townships, prior to moving to Allenton in 2009 to enjoy country living. Dan retired from Reska Spline Products in 2012. An avid, and sometimes frustrated, Detroit sports fan, he could be found watching or listening to a game most weekends while working outside on his yard or cars. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and swimming, especially with his children and grandchildren, on Lake St. Clair, at their family cottage on Lake May, and during fly-in fishing trips in Canada. His family will remember him for his unique contributions to holiday celebrations, his strong Catholic faith and for all of the things he taught his children and grandchildren about the outdoors and about life. He had a generous heart and was known to speak the truth as he saw it. Dan is preceded in death by his wife, Mary, his parents and in-laws, Michael and Gladys (St. Pierre) Norton, his brother Larry and his brother-in-law, Dewar Bosel. He is survived by his two children: Dannette (Matt) Simon and Derrek (Virginia) Greenberg and five grandchildren: Amanda, Emma, Joshua, Katherine and Ryan. He is also survived by his brothers, William (Bev) Greenberg, Gary Greenberg and his sister-in-law Sandi Greenberg, his brothers-in-law Michael Emmett Norton Jr., John (NanSea) Norton, by his sister-in-law Gladys Bosel and many loving nieces and nephews. He will also be well-remembered by numerous friends and former colleagues. A memorial Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Ira Township on Tuesday, August 25 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers or if you would like to make a contribution in Daniel’s name, please consider Heart to Heart Hospice or Immaculate Conception Church.



