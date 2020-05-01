Daniel Patrick Hill Sr. of Ray Township died unexpectedly of natural causes on April 24, 2020. Dan was born on December 1, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan to Paul Hill and the late Rosemarie Meyer Hill. He married Marlo Teller on October 4, 2003. Dan was a devoted father and is survived by his son Daniel Jr. (Jennifer) and their children Ella, Jacob, Olivia, and Ava; and his son Jamie (Katie) and their son Bo. He was D4 of the 7Ds and will be greatly missed by his siblings: Dyann (Allen) Pugliese, Dennis Hill, Donna (Donald) Kachman, Doris (Philip) Neumeyer, David (Lisa) Hill, and Donald (Kate) Hill as well as by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends. He was a “son” to Marlo’s parents Wes and Penny Teller. He was the owner of Landscape Masters, and following his retirement continued to work as a painter. While he was the basketball coach at Armada High School, Dan coached both of his sons and was a volleyball and basketball referee of the Michigan High School Athletic Association. He served as the Township Clerk and a volunteer firefighter for Ray Township and was a member of the Ray Township Lions Club. He and his wife Marlo belonged to the Wolverine Hog Chapter for Harley Davidson motorcycle riders. Together they organized the St. Peter Lutheran Church’s Blessing of the Bikes. They were hosts extraordinaire of an Annual Fall Party for family and friends. Dan and Marlo loved riding their Harley Davidson motorcycles and their winter trips to Key West. A private viewing was held at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home in Macomb Township which was attended by immediate family. A memorial event will be held at a later date. Please leave comments for the family in the public Facebook Group – “Daniel Patrick Hill, in memory of”.



