The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Molicky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Timothy Molicky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel Timothy Molicky Obituary
Molicky, Daniel Timothy, 56, of Lenox Township, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Hamtramck, Michigan on February 6, 1963, the son of the late Stephen and Julia Molicky. Daniel was a 1981 Lakeview High School graduate and continued on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree. In 1985, he began his 35-year career with General Motors as an electrical engineer. Daniel had many talents and enjoyed woodworking, working on tractors and cars and carpentry. He loved boating and swimming and liked target shooting. Surviving is a daughter, Amanda (fiancé, Ryan Atnip) of Haslett; fiance, Shelly Curtis of Casco Township; five siblings, Joanne (Richard) Ortland of Franklin, Marilyn Molicky of St. Clair Shores, Stephen (Francine) Molicky of Traverse City, Sheila (Michael) Neidelman of Harrison Township and Robert Molicky of St. Clair Shores; as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends. The family honors the memory of Daniel and invite you to visit and share memories Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 11, 2019, at the Grace Community Church, Richmond, with 10 a.m. visiting. Pastor Bryan Wise of Grace Community Church, will officiate. Interment will take place in Richmond Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Grace Community Church, Richmond. For information and Guest Book
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaatz Funeral Directors
Download Now