Molicky, Daniel Timothy, 56, of Lenox Township, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Hamtramck, Michigan on February 6, 1963, the son of the late Stephen and Julia Molicky. Daniel was a 1981 Lakeview High School graduate and continued on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree. In 1985, he began his 35-year career with General Motors as an electrical engineer. Daniel had many talents and enjoyed woodworking, working on tractors and cars and carpentry. He loved boating and swimming and liked target shooting. Surviving is a daughter, Amanda (fiancé, Ryan Atnip) of Haslett; fiance, Shelly Curtis of Casco Township; five siblings, Joanne (Richard) Ortland of Franklin, Marilyn Molicky of St. Clair Shores, Stephen (Francine) Molicky of Traverse City, Sheila (Michael) Neidelman of Harrison Township and Robert Molicky of St. Clair Shores; as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends. The family honors the memory of Daniel and invite you to visit and share memories Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 11, 2019, at the Grace Community Church, Richmond, with 10 a.m. visiting. Pastor Bryan Wise of Grace Community Church, will officiate. Interment will take place in Richmond Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Grace Community Church, Richmond. For information and Guest Book
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 11, 2019