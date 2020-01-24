The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
View Map
Darlene C. Watkins Obituary
Darlene C. Watkins, age 53 of Chesterfield passed away on January 21st, 2020. Beloved wife of Dennis, and loving mother of Hannah and Halie. Dear sister of June (Dave) Stocker and Sherry Morgan. Darlene was predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Gloria Campo. She loved camping, sewing, and hairdressing. She was also strong for her family and friends, and she never stopped being a wonderful woman who put others before herself. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 26, 2020
