|
|
Darlene Duprey, age 63, of Warren, died on October 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael for 43 years. Loving mother of Angel Rajewski and Jody (Jason) Delicato. Dear mother-in-law of Doug Lenning and Steven Rajewski. Cherished grandmother of Madison Rajewski, Autumn Delicato and Jake Delicato. Sister of Scott and Sandy. Darlene loved being outside in the pool with family and trips to the casino. Visitation will be held at Rudy Funeral Home, 25650 Van Dyke, in Center Line, on Monday, October 7th from 1pm - 8pm. Sharing of memories 7pm. Cemetery private. Please visit www.rudyfuneral.com to share a memory or light a candle.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 6, 2019