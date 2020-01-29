|
|
Darlene Kay Krantz, age 75, passed away on January 13, 2020. She is survived by her children: Gregory, Jeffrey, Sandra (Ken), Scott (Terri); grandchildren: Mattew, Amanda, Katherine, David, Kayla, Jonathan, Brandi, Hunter, Lindsey; great-grandchildren: Joseph Jr, Mia, Dominic, Sheena, Peyton, Savannah, Delilah, Nevaeh, David Jr, Christian, Mariah, and Aiden. A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 2, 2020