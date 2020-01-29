The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
6:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Krantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Krantz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Krantz Obituary
Darlene Kay Krantz, age 75, passed away on January 13, 2020. She is survived by her children: Gregory, Jeffrey, Sandra (Ken), Scott (Terri); grandchildren: Mattew, Amanda, Katherine, David, Kayla, Jonathan, Brandi, Hunter, Lindsey; great-grandchildren: Joseph Jr, Mia, Dominic, Sheena, Peyton, Savannah, Delilah, Nevaeh, David Jr, Christian, Mariah, and Aiden. A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -