|
|
Darlene M. Maliskey, age 49 Chesterfield passed away on April 12, 2020 after a four week battle with cancer. Darlene loved animals and spending time with her family and friends. Beloved wife of Thomas. Loving mother of Matthew, Jenna and Sara. Dear daughter of Sylvester and the late Elizabeth Malburg. Dear sister of Michael (Dorrine) Malburg, John (Diana) Malburg, Carolyn (Gary) Hildebrand and Patrick (Theresa) Malburg. Darlene is also survived by her mother-in-law Jane (the late Lawrence) Maliskey, brother-in-law Daniel (Melissa) Maliskey, sister-in-law Janice (David) Brink, twenty-one nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and great-nephews. The services are private at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 16, 2020