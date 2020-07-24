1/1
Darrel R. "Bub" Stogsdill
Darrel R. Stogsdill, "Bub" age 52 of Chesterfield passed away July 22, 2020. Darrel is survived by his loving children Ashlee and Joshua, his mother Mae, his girlfriend Shelagh Graham and her children Eilidh and Erin, his sister Cheryl (Travis) Simpson, his nephew Logan, his former wife and mother of his children Diane Stogsdill and his grand-cat Stanley. Predeceased by his father Larry and his step-father Gary. Memorial Visitation 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
11:00 - 07:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
