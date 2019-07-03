|
Darrel “Jack” Reaser, age 92, passed away on June 29, 2019. A celebration service of his life will be held on Saturday, July 6 at 11 a.m. at Crosspointe Christian Church, 21336 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. Beloved husband of Betty Reaser for 70 years. Loving father of the late David A. Reaser and Diane (Reaser) Toomey, and proud grandfather of David J. Reaser. Dear brother of Tom, Albert, Claryce, and the late Bill and Jim Reaser. Jack, a U.S. Army Veteran, had a passion for golf, fishing, and sharing stories of his adventures in life. He was a great man of God, family and country.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 4, 2019