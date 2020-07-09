Darrell Edward Westphal, 66, Fort Worth, Texas, passed away after a long battle with cancer on July 3, 2020. He was born in Mt. Clemens on May 16, 1954. Predeceased by his father Edward, brother Wendell Teague, Daughter Sarah Joie and Son James Edward. He is survived by his mother Rosemary Teague (Will), dear sister Virginia Isaac, brother Patrick Teague and by his son Lukus; He also leaves behind many loving niece, nephews, cousins and aunts and uncles. Darrell also served in the United States Navy. Darrell will be laid to rest next to his Father, Edward, at Saint Johns Memorial Gardens in Fraser, Michigan at a later time.



