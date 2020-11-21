1/
David A. Robertson
David A. Robertson, of Casco Twp., MI Age 62, died November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce Robertson for 42 years. Loving father of Andrew and Daniel Robertson. Dear grandfather of Emmylou. Dearest son of Nancy Rollet and the late David Robertson. Brother of Michele Hogan and the late Bruce Robertson. David was a 21 year veteran of the U.S. Army. Due to the Covid -19 Pandemic, no services are planned. Memorials may be directed to Gleaners Food Bank (GCFB.org). Please share a memory at www.cremationmichigan.com.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
