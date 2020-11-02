David A. Strang (83) of Redford, Michigan passed away on October 27, 2020 in Sylvania, Ohio. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 10, 1937 to Urho and Aino Strang. He attended Capital University, and graduated from the Evangelical Lutheran Theological Seminary in Bexley, Ohio. He was ordained by the American Lutheran Church in June 1965, and served as the Associate Pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Toledo, OH. In September 1967, David received a Call to organize the new Cross Lutheran Church in Clinton Township, MI. Through his leadership and ministry, the church grew and developed a mixture of traditional and contemporary worship styles and music that continue to this day. In 1976 David left the ministry and worked in construction sales, teaching, and internet recruiting in California. After retiring in 1999, David moved back to the Detroit area and the city that he loved. David is survived by his children, Debra (Charles) Fahncke, and Mark Strang, and his beloved grandchildren Hannah and Olivia Strang, and Michael and Elizabeth Fahncke. David was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Gerald, Norman and Wayne Strang. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Cross Lutheran Church in Clinton Township, MI on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. Burial will be at White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Cross Lutheran Church.



