The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for David Benson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Benson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Benson Obituary
Age 77 of Sterling Heights, June 16, 2019. City of Sterling Heights Retiree and lifelong Elks Club Member. Beloved husband of the late Carol for 40 years. Loving father of Anthony David (Gena Ann) and Melissa Ann (Timothy) Roberts. Cherished Papa of Tyler Roberts, Shelby Roberts and Jolie. Also survived by many caring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Sat 4-9PM and Sun 1-9PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr at Masonic. Instate Mon 10:30AM until time of Mass 11:00AM at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 E. 14 Mile, Sterling Heights.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now