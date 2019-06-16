|
|
Age 77 of Sterling Heights, June 16, 2019. City of Sterling Heights Retiree and lifelong Elks Club Member. Beloved husband of the late Carol for 40 years. Loving father of Anthony David (Gena Ann) and Melissa Ann (Timothy) Roberts. Cherished Papa of Tyler Roberts, Shelby Roberts and Jolie. Also survived by many caring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Sat 4-9PM and Sun 1-9PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr at Masonic. Instate Mon 10:30AM until time of Mass 11:00AM at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 E. 14 Mile, Sterling Heights.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 20, 2019