David Clark Stone Grosse Pointe Farms - Mr. David Clark Stone passed away unexpectedly on October 13, 2020. David graduated from Michigan State University, followed by receiving his Juris Doctor from Detroit College of Law. David finished his long and distinguished career as a partner at Bodman LLP. Mr. Stone was listed in the The Best Lawyers in America, in DBusiness Magazine as a "Top Lawyer" and in Michigan Super Lawyers. As an attorney, David will be remembered for his steady service, devotion to client's business, his strategic approach to problem solving and as a mentor. In addition to his professional career, David was an active member of the community. David started his community involvement as a City Commissioner in Mount Clemens Michigan. David was a tireless supporter of education, including the University of Detroit Mercy and University of Liggett School. David was an emeritus member of the Board of Visitors of the Duke University Divinity school. David is the recipient of the Dean's Award for Service and Philanthropy from the Duke University Divinity School and the recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Detroit Mercy. Norma and David were generous benefactors to the Sacred Heart Seminary through the Fisherman's fund and the Archdiocese of Detroit, having served on the Archdiocesan Sent on Mission Committee. David was also a long-time member of the Patron of the Arts in the Vatican museums and it was through David's stewardship of the Stange Charitable Trust that the restoration of one of the most important tapestries in the Vatican Museums was undertaken. As an accomplished man who never lost his love of golf until illness prevented his playing, he continued his lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, cooking and reading Winston Churchill. All of these pastimes brought joy and fulfillment to his free time. David is survived by his wife of 51 years, Norma Miller, his son Jonathan David (Emily), daughter Elizabeth Stone Phillips (Thomas John Theodore Phillips, deceased), two granddaughters Kingsley Gray Chase and Georgina Ann Clark, his brother, Retired Major General, Richard Allan Stone, M.D and sister-in-law Jennifer Moore Stone. Charitable donations may be made in his name to one of the following memorial funds: National Audubon Society Attn: Memorial Donations, 225 Varick Street, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10014; Patrons of the Arts in the Vatican Museums http://mipatrons.com
or by check to: Vatican Patrons of the Arts, Michigan Chapter, 41780 Six Mile Road, Northville, MI 48168. College of Veterinary Medicine Scholarship Fund, Michigan State University, 784 Wilson Road / Room G155, East Lansing, MI 48824. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc.