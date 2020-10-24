1/1
David Clark Stone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Clark Stone Grosse Pointe Farms - Mr. David Clark Stone passed away unexpectedly on October 13, 2020. David graduated from Michigan State University, followed by receiving his Juris Doctor from Detroit College of Law. David finished his long and distinguished career as a partner at Bodman LLP. Mr. Stone was listed in the The Best Lawyers in America, in DBusiness Magazine as a "Top Lawyer" and in Michigan Super Lawyers. As an attorney, David will be remembered for his steady service, devotion to client's business, his strategic approach to problem solving and as a mentor. In addition to his professional career, David was an active member of the community. David started his community involvement as a City Commissioner in Mount Clemens Michigan. David was a tireless supporter of education, including the University of Detroit Mercy and University of Liggett School. David was an emeritus member of the Board of Visitors of the Duke University Divinity school. David is the recipient of the Dean's Award for Service and Philanthropy from the Duke University Divinity School and the recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Detroit Mercy. Norma and David were generous benefactors to the Sacred Heart Seminary through the Fisherman's fund and the Archdiocese of Detroit, having served on the Archdiocesan Sent on Mission Committee. David was also a long-time member of the Patron of the Arts in the Vatican museums and it was through David's stewardship of the Stange Charitable Trust that the restoration of one of the most important tapestries in the Vatican Museums was undertaken. As an accomplished man who never lost his love of golf until illness prevented his playing, he continued his lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, cooking and reading Winston Churchill. All of these pastimes brought joy and fulfillment to his free time. David is survived by his wife of 51 years, Norma Miller, his son Jonathan David (Emily), daughter Elizabeth Stone Phillips (Thomas John Theodore Phillips, deceased), two granddaughters Kingsley Gray Chase and Georgina Ann Clark, his brother, Retired Major General, Richard Allan Stone, M.D and sister-in-law Jennifer Moore Stone. Charitable donations may be made in his name to one of the following memorial funds: National Audubon Society Attn: Memorial Donations, 225 Varick Street, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10014; Patrons of the Arts in the Vatican Museums http://mipatrons.com or by check to: Vatican Patrons of the Arts, Michigan Chapter, 41780 Six Mile Road, Northville, MI 48168. College of Veterinary Medicine Scholarship Fund, Michigan State University, 784 Wilson Road / Room G155, East Lansing, MI 48824. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved