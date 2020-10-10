David Craig

79, of Richmond, MI passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Troy Beaumont Hospital with his family by his side. David was born on December 26, 1940, in Saltcoats, Scotland. He loved reading and music. David was a member of the Richmond Community Choir for 18 years and an active parishioner at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Richmond. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Mary Anna; loving children, Julie (Kevin) Barthold and David (Bridgit) Craig, as well as five grandchildren – Cailey, Lauren, David, Andrew and Daric – who affectionately called him “Gramps.” David was also an uncle to Jim (Dawn), Glenn (Sandra) and Harold (Laura). He is predeceased by his parents, James and Margaret (Hamilton) Craig and sister, Margaret Daniel. The family invites you to honor David and share memories on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Richmond. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by Rite of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Father John Nedumcheril, associate pastor, officiating. Social distancing and face coverings will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to the Lois Wagner Memorial Library, Richmond or the Alzheimer’s Association.



