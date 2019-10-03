The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
David G. Crews, age 64, passed away on September 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Masch). Loving father of Shannon Boomer, Chris (Christine) Walczak and Nicole (Drew) Ioppolo. Proud grandfather of Jaden, Casey Jo and Alyssa. Dear brother of Robin (Dave) Moon, Chris (Lynn) and Louie (Sue) Crews. David was predeceased by his parents Glen (Barbara) Crews, and his siblings Donald and Hope Crews. He worked for over 30yrs for the Utica Community School Transportation Department. A memorial gathering will take place on Sunday (October 6th) from 12pm - 6pm, with a memorial service at 3pm at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road, Utica. Donations may be made to the family. Please share a memory with his family:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 4, 2019
