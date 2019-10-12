|
David Bastiaan DenBaas, age 84, passed away on October 11, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife: Christine; children: David (Martha), Craig (Kate), the late Beth Anne Castro, Andrew (Janeen); son-in-law: Henry; grandchildren: Matthew, Scott, Cameron, Carly; and siblings: the late Richard, Dennis (Dolly), and Dirk. David spent 36 years in the printing industry working at Tweddle Litho. He served in the United States Naval Air Reserves. David enjoyed Lake St. Clair and was an avid sailor. He also played a major role in the foundation and development of the St. Clair Shores Hockey Association. Memorial donations to the St. Clair Shores Hockey Association Player Enablement Fund, 20000 Stephens, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080, would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of Kaul Funeral Home.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 13, 2019