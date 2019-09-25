|
David E. Cruce died September 22, 2019 in Elko, NV. Born July 7, 1948 in Poplar Bluff, MO, son of Manuel D. And Thelma Pearl (Crank) Cruce. He was preceded in death by parents, brother Allen and half brother and sister Roger Cruce and Karen Cruce Miller. Survived by children: Michelle (Seth) Canning of NV, David (Shelley) and Greg (Jessica) Cruce both of CA. Also survived by six grand children, one great grandson, and brothers Doug (Anne) Cruce of Meridian Twp., MI and Tom of Ortonville, MI. A graduate of Warren H.S. Class of 1967, David worked for Bowen Paving, Inc. before moving to Elko.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 26, 2019