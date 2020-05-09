Passed peacefully on Sunday May 3, 2020, with family by his side. David was a member of Jefferson Lodge 553, Valley of Detroit Scottish Rite, the Illustrious Past Potentate of the Moslem Temple Shrine, and numerous other Masonic associations. He also was a longtime member of the Mt. Clemens Lions Club. David is predeceased by his wife, Marjorie Anne, son David Jr., survived by his daughters Gay Anne Cox (Wayne), Joy Lynn Jacoby, Kim Ann Farmer (Ross), grandchildren James Dick, Jr. (Taneka), Rachel Grover (Charles), Brian Jacoby (Carrie), Jennifer Jacoby, and Nicholas Sowers and great grandchildren. David has been cremated and due to the current world crisis there will be no service at this time. Please make donations in his memory to the Shriners Hospital for Children –Erie, 1645 W. 8th St. Erie, PA 16505, USA. REMEMBER. ”EVERBODY DRIVES A USED CAR”
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 9 to May 10, 2020.