The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Sullivan Funeral Home
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul of Tarsus
41300 Romeo Plank Road
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul of Tarsus
41300 Romeo Plank Road
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gamache
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Gamache


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Gamache Obituary
David Leo Gamache, 90, of Clinton Township, MI died suddenly on December 24, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1929 to Edward and Beatrice Gamache in Detroit, MI. David was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley (Jasman) Gamache and his brothers Donald and Eugene Gamache. David is survived by his sister Mary Gamache, five children, David Jr. (Debra), Cynthia (Jim), Kathi (Kevin), Judy (John-deceased) and Mark (Jessica). He was World’s Greatest Papa to 11 beloved grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. David attended Assumption Grotto and Denby High School. Both David and his brother Eugene, joined the Navy and served together on the USS Macomb during the Korean Conflict. He attended Michigan State University and graduated from Wayne State Engineering School in 1963. David spent most of his career at Warren Tank Automotive Command (TACOM). He was a founding member of St. Mathias Catholic Church and St. Paul of Tarsus Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed coaching both youth hockey and baseball. He helped form the Sterling Heights Hockey League. Visitation at William Sullivan Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road, Utica, MI, 48317 on Friday, December 27 from 3-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul of Tarsus, 41300 Romeo Plank Road, Clinton Township MI, December 28, instate at church 9:30 a.m. until time of mass at 10:00 a.m. Memorials are appreciated to Turning Point Inc. at turningpointmacomb.org. Please share a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -