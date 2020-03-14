|
|
David Lee Willenberg, Sr., beloved son of Robert Willenberg and Virginia Jones, was called to be with his Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 87 on March 12, 2020. Dave, or "Papa", as he was best known by family and friends, was born on August 26, 1932 in Adona, Arkansas. He joined the United States Air Force in 1949, and upon his discharge in 1953 was united in marriage to Virginia Helen Daniels on September 12, 1953. Dave purchased Arky's Welding from his father in 1966 and ran a successful ornamental iron business with the help of his great friend and partner, Danny Hoskin. Dave is survived by his five children, Ms. Debra Lynn Pomaville; Mr. David Lee (Diane) Willenberg, Jr.; Mr. Randy Lee (Maretta) Willenberg; Mrs. Judith (Jeff) Simmons; and Ms. Susan Willenberg. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will take place at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road, Clinton Township on Monday, March 16 from 3:00 - 8:00 PM and Tuesday, March 17 at 10:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Mary Marsack of Brookside Fellowship officiating.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 15, 2020