Diegel, David M., age 53, died October 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Beloved father of David and Jessy (Brent Steenbergh) Diegel-Boyd. Loving companion of Paula Palazzola. Dearest son of David F. and Marilyn F. Diegel. Brother of six, and uncle of many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3-8 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. Eulogy Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Instate Monday, 9:30 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Veronica Catholic Church in Eastpointe. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 26, 2019
