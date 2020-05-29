Rev. David M. Ulm, age 66 of Chesterfield passed away May 26, 2020. Rev. Ulm was born in Waterloo, Iowa on January 26th, 1954. He attended the University of Tennessee at Martin where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and Chemistry. From there he was accepted at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana where he obtained his Master of Divinity Degree, in the spring of 1980. During his vicarage year, preceding graduation from Fort Wayne, Rev. Ulm was assigned to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Warren, Michigan. After graduation Rev. Ulm accepted the Solemn Call to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Au Gres, Michigan where he was ordained and installed on June 29th, 1980. Pastor Ulm remained at St. John’s for 3 ½ years before accepting the Call to Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chesterfield, Michigan, where he served as Pastor for 35 years until his retirement in December of 2019. Rev. Ulm was an avid reader, he enjoyed watching movies and going to Stratford. Rev. Ulm was the beloved son of Marlys and the late Walter and the dear brother of Barbara O’Quinn, Daniel, and Mark, and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 31100 23 Mile Road, Chesterfield. A private family funeral service will follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 29 to May 31, 2020.