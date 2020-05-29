Rev. David M. Ulm
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. David M. Ulm, age 66 of Chesterfield passed away May 26, 2020. Rev. Ulm was born in Waterloo, Iowa on January 26th, 1954. He attended the University of Tennessee at Martin where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and Chemistry. From there he was accepted at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana where he obtained his Master of Divinity Degree, in the spring of 1980. During his vicarage year, preceding graduation from Fort Wayne, Rev. Ulm was assigned to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Warren, Michigan. After graduation Rev. Ulm accepted the Solemn Call to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Au Gres, Michigan where he was ordained and installed on June 29th, 1980. Pastor Ulm remained at St. John’s for 3 ½ years before accepting the Call to Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chesterfield, Michigan, where he served as Pastor for 35 years until his retirement in December of 2019. Rev. Ulm was an avid reader, he enjoyed watching movies and going to Stratford. Rev. Ulm was the beloved son of Marlys and the late Walter and the dear brother of Barbara O’Quinn, Daniel, and Mark, and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 31100 23 Mile Road, Chesterfield. A private family funeral service will follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church,
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved