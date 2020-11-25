David Michael Siloac, age 65, of Macomb Township, died peacefully on November 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving sons Christopher (Nicole) Siloac and David (Laura) Siloac, and their mother, Denise Siloac; his cherished mother Dorothy Siloac; and his beloved siblings Sheryl (Ken) Johnson, Michael (Sheila) Siloac, John (Debbie) Siloac, and Nancy (Tom) Weisner. David was predeceased by his father, Gregory Siloac, and a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. After an accomplished professional career, David retired from Magna in 2016. He valued hard work, and spent much of his later career working in Mexico, where he met his third wife, Ana Laura Bonilla-Siloac, and helped raise her son, Diego Bonilla-Aguirre. David had a lifelong love of going “up north” to Indian River and Mullet Lake, where he fished, boated, and relaxed. A loyal Lions fan, David always felt like next year would be the one. He enjoyed long and engaging conversations with family and friends on his favorite topics: music, movies, politics, history, and sports. His intelligence, sense of humor, generosity, and lively spirit will be missed by all who knew him. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Charitable Trust (cst.dav.org
, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301).