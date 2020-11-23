David Christopher Morton, 43, of Roseville died on Thursday November 19th, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1977 in Detroit. David will be remembered for his outgoing personality and contagious smile. He enjoyed connecting with others with his humor and his positive outlook. The most important thing in David’s world were his children which he loved with all his heart. His is survived by his two beloved children, Brooke Elizabeth and Dylan Anthony; his loving parents, David Kent Morton and RoseAnn (nee: Iannicello) Morton; his brothers and sisters, Doreen Wells (Doug), Joe Pantaleo, Gina Durham (Jay) and Alison Vennettilli (Carlo). He is also survived by numerous extended family and close friends. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in A.H. Peters Funeral Home of Warren (32000 Schoenherr Road), with a funeral service to be held at 12:00p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Burial to be held at Resurrection Cemetery.



