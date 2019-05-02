|
|
age 80, May 1, 2019 Honorable and Loving husband of Jean (Heidler) for 61 years this August. Proud and Loving father of Cheryl Malik, Karen Strussione and the late David Paul (Julie). Cherished grandfather of Jason (Christina), Derek, Nicholas, Karri (Jeff), David Matthew, Kelli (Evan), Natalie and Marco-David. Dear great grandfather of Chloe, Ellie, Laurel, Eleyna, Josie, Cassandra, Levi and new arrival this June, Rosalie. Dear brother of Jeanne (Tony) Matelic. Dave had a 33 year career as a manager for UPS, was a long time usher at St. Kieran Church, Member of K of C, avid fisherman and card player, world traveller, especially enjoyed his 20 years of being a snowbird to Sarasota, FL. Visitation Monday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd. Prayers 7:00pm. Instate Tuesday 10:30am at St. Kieran Church 53600 Mound Rd. (S. of 25 Mile Rd.) until Mass, 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to are greatly appreciated. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 3, 2019