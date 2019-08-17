The Macomb Daily Obituaries
More Obituaries for David Scarpaci
David Scarpaci

David Scarpaci Obituary
age 79 of Warren. Passed away August 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Virginia Scarpaci for 56 years and the dear father of Christine (Donald) VanBuskirk, Denise (Mark) Simard, and Jennifer (Doug) Lowe. He is the treasured grandfather of Stephanie (Steve), David (CJ), Cory, Jenna, Jared, Hannah, Josh, Ella, and Trey and great-grandfather of Skyler, Easton, Nolan, and Olive. Funeral Tuesday 7pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road, Warren. Family will be receiving friends and visitors from 5pm until time of service.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 19, 2019
