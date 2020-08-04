David Willinger

August 4, 2020 Age 75. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Bauman). Loving father of Bradley Willinger, Mark (Jessica) Willinger and the late Amy infant daughter. Loving grandfather of Ava and Macy. Dearest brother of Natalie (Pat) Slevins, Arthur (Sandra) Willinger, Aaron (Gail) Willinger, Nathan Willinger and Richard Willinger. Predeceased by brothers Michael, Karl and Steve. Visitation Thur. 3-9 pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc. 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd.). Scripture Service Thur. 7:00 pm. Instate Fri. 9:40 am until 10:00 am time of Funeral Mass at St. Louis Church (Mt. Clemens) 24415 Crocker Blvd. (E. of Harper). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com