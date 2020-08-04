1/1
David Willinger
August 4, 2020 Age 75. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Bauman). Loving father of Bradley Willinger, Mark (Jessica) Willinger and the late Amy infant daughter. Loving grandfather of Ava and Macy. Dearest brother of Natalie (Pat) Slevins, Arthur (Sandra) Willinger, Aaron (Gail) Willinger, Nathan Willinger and Richard Willinger. Predeceased by brothers Michael, Karl and Steve. Visitation Thur. 3-9 pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc. 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd.). Scripture Service Thur. 7:00 pm. Instate Fri. 9:40 am until 10:00 am time of Funeral Mass at St. Louis Church (Mt. Clemens) 24415 Crocker Blvd. (E. of Harper). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
August 4, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
