White, Dawn M., 68, of Sterling Heights, was called away to dance with the angels on February 16, 2019. She was born January 14, 1951 in Oakland, California. Dawn loved to garden, line dance, belly dance, and had an incredible love for her two dogs, Buddy and Teddy. Dawn worked for Southern Pacific for many years, and later worked at Green Acres Elementary school as an office administrator until her retirement to spend time with her grandchildren. Dawn is survived by her four children, Rondi (Clark) O’Dell, Stephanie (Joe) Lagarde, Roger (Jasmin) White, and Chris (Lindsay) White. She is also survived by nine grandchildren Brittany O’Dell, Joey O’Dell, Brandon Wynn, Amber O’Dell, Lily White, Zoe White, Rylee Lagarde, Devon White, and Wyatt White. Dawn was preceded in death by her husband Bob White, her mother Lillian Sorensen. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dawn's name can be made online for the Michigan Pug Rescue https://www.michiganpugrescue.com/ Dawn’s celebration of life ceremony will take place Thursday February 21, 2019 at the Loyal Order of Moose, 3967 S. Livernois Rd, Rochester Hills, MI. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m., service at 5 p.m., and a celebration dance and dinner following until 8 p.m. She will have a private internment at a later date. Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary