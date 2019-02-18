Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Loyal Order of Moose
3967 S. Livernois Rd
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Loyal Order of Moose
3967 S. Livernois Rd
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
celebration dance and dinner until 8 p.m.
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn M. White


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dawn M. White Obituary
White, Dawn M., 68, of Sterling Heights, was called away to dance with the angels on February 16, 2019. She was born January 14, 1951 in Oakland, California. Dawn loved to garden, line dance, belly dance, and had an incredible love for her two dogs, Buddy and Teddy. Dawn worked for Southern Pacific for many years, and later worked at Green Acres Elementary school as an office administrator until her retirement to spend time with her grandchildren. Dawn is survived by her four children, Rondi (Clark) O’Dell, Stephanie (Joe) Lagarde, Roger (Jasmin) White, and Chris (Lindsay) White. She is also survived by nine grandchildren Brittany O’Dell, Joey O’Dell, Brandon Wynn, Amber O’Dell, Lily White, Zoe White, Rylee Lagarde, Devon White, and Wyatt White. Dawn was preceded in death by her husband Bob White, her mother Lillian Sorensen. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dawn's name can be made online for the Michigan Pug Rescue https://www.michiganpugrescue.com/ Dawn’s celebration of life ceremony will take place Thursday February 21, 2019 at the Loyal Order of Moose, 3967 S. Livernois Rd, Rochester Hills, MI. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m., service at 5 p.m., and a celebration dance and dinner following until 8 p.m. She will have a private internment at a later date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.