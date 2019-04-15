The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
586-463-0098
Debbie L. Roach

Debbie L. Roach Obituary
Roach, Debbie L., 62, of Mt. Clemens, passed April 14, 2019. Born November 7, 1956 in Philadelphia to the late Robert and Nancy (Jacobs) Traub. Debbie was employed as an X-Ray Technician for over 20 years. Her Christian faith was a big part of her life as she was a member at Clinton Valley Assembly of God in Clinton Township, MI. She also worked as a volunteer chaplain at McLaren Macomb Hospital. Survived by daughter Jennie Roach, sister Wendy (Jerry Kutnick) Weingarten, and companion Timothy Toomer. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Mt. Clemens. Memorial services Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Clinton Valley Assembly of God, 33857 South Gratiot, Clinton Twp. Share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 16, 2019
