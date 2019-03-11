|
|
Debra Harris, Age 44, passed away on March 10, 2019 Dearest mother of Joseph Harris. Beloved daughter of Suzanne Harris and the late Jack Harris. Loving sister of Timothy (Carla) Harris, and Cathy (Chris) Hanson. Dear aunt of Emma, Lindsay, and Natha. A Celebration of Life Gathering and Service will be held at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica Friday 10am until time of service 11am Family request donations to Common Ground Resource & Crisis Center-In memory of Debra Harris
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 14, 2019