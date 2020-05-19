Delicia A. Chmura
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delicia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chmura, Delicia A., age 87, died May 9, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona. A resident of Warren, she was the beloved wife of Donald Henry Chmura. Dearest mother of John (Ann Marie) Chmura and Mark (Angela) Chmura. Loving grandmother of Jonathan, Andrew, Emily (Adam) Olfidani, Stephen, and Lillian. Memorial Visitation Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Memorial Mass Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren. Times for both remain pending. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Memorial Mass
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved