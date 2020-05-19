Chmura, Delicia A., age 87, died May 9, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona. A resident of Warren, she was the beloved wife of Donald Henry Chmura. Dearest mother of John (Ann Marie) Chmura and Mark (Angela) Chmura. Loving grandmother of Jonathan, Andrew, Emily (Adam) Olfidani, Stephen, and Lillian. Memorial Visitation Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Memorial Mass Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren. Times for both remain pending. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 19 to May 24, 2020.