Delphine A. Harder

Delphine A. Harder Obituary
Harder, Delphine A., age 84, January 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Fred. Dear mother of Kathleen (Larry) Harder-Brouwer. Loving grandmother of Megan (Walker) and Zoe. Dearest sister of John (the late Delphine) Sieradski, aunt of Karen (Rick) and great aunt of Jakob (Jen), Sarah and Aaron. Preceded in death by her nephew Gary. Instate Thursday, January 30 at 10:30 until time of Mass 11am at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 31555 Hoover Rd., Warren. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 28, 2020
