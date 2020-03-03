|
Delphine "Marie" Kolpacki, age 90, passed away on March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dominick. Loving mother of Michael (Carol) Kolpacki and Mary (Jeff McKeon) Smith. Dear sister of Kenneth Youngert and Marry Machiniak. Proud grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 10. Delphine was predeceased by her siblings George Youngert, Beverly Campbell, Joseph Yougert and Carl Youngert. Visitation will take place at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica, on Wednesday (March 4th) from 2pm - 9pm and on Thursday from 2pm-8pm, with a rosary 5pm Thursday. Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at St. Isidore Catholic Church 18203 23 Mile Rd. She will lie instate at 9:30am until the time of Mass 10am. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations may be made to Monastery of the Blessed Sacrament. Share a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 4, 2020