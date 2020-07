Or Copy this URL to Share

Delphine M. Fedorchak, age 90 of Chesterfield passed away July 20, 2020. Dear mother of Joel, Damian and Judy (Donald) Socia. Loving grandmother of five grandchildren. Delphine was predeceased by her husband Joseph and her brother Gilbert Konke. Visitation 3:30 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore.



