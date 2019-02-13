Hanus, Delphine Rose. It is with great sadness that the family of Delphine Rose Hanus announces her passing on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the age of 88 years. Delphine will be lovingly remembered by her children Kathleen (Andrew) Eccles, Michael, and Patricia (Richard) LaBelle. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Katherine, Mary (Joseph), Sarah (Bobby), and James, as well as her great grandchildren Joseph, Jackson, Carter, and Sienna Rose. Del was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Tom. Del was born on January 13, 1931 and grew up in Detroit, Michigan. After her marriage to Tom, the happy couple moved to Clinton Township to raise their family and then on to Shelby Township for their retirement years. First and foremost, Del cherished her family. She took great pride in taking care of her loved ones, home, and gardens. An avid gardener, Del would joyfully spend countless hours every spring hunting for the perfect plants to complement her beautifully-tended flower gardens. Her favorite sports team, The Detroit Pistons, kept her busy cheering them on in the off-gardening months. A celebration of Del’s life will be held at 10 am, February 23, 2019, at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church in New Baltimore, Michigan. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Del to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary