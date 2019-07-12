|
Delphine Tuzinsky, age 85, of Shelby Twp. Beloved wife of 54 years of the late James. Dear mother of James (Mary) Tuzinsky, David (Debra) Tuzinsky, Joan Tuzinsky, Michele (Jeffrey) Zimmerman, Mark (Cynthia) Tuzinsky, William Tuzinsky, Christopher (Catherine) Tuzinsky and the late Suzanne Tuzinsky. Loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Sister of John Slezinski and the late Albert Slezinski and the late Dolores Olejnik. In state Monday, July 15 at 9:00 a.m. with a Knights of Colombus rosary service at St. Lawrence Catholic Church 44633 Utica Road (Btwn Van Dyke & M-59) Utica, until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 14, 2019