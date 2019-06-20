|
|
age 87, June 20, 2019 Beloved husband of Alice (nee Arbitter) for 64 years. Dearest father of George, Pamela (Kerry) McCreadie and Angela (Steven) Kotsonis. Proud papou of Daniel, Kathy (Brian), Jack, Nick (Erika), Zachary, Demetri, Andra, Nickolas, Mary and great grandfather of Alexis. Dear brother of the late Nick. Former owner of Grind-All Precision in Warren for 35 years. Visitation Sunday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd. Trisagion 7:00pm. Instate Monday 9:30am at St. John Greek Orthodox Church 11455 Metro Parkway (16 Mile) Sterling Hts, until service, 10:00am. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East.
