Dennis M. "Mike" Stecher

Dennis M. "Mike" Stecher Obituary
Dennis M. Stecher “Mike”, age 62 of Lenox passed away February 15, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Mike served in the U.S. Navy for twenty years. Beloved husband of Deborah Akers. Dear son of Mary and the late George. Dear brother of David (Deborah), Denise (Jerry) Moss, Deborah (Phil) Pruchinsky and Douglas. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 18, 2020
