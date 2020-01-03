|
Dennis LeRoy Rogers, age 79, passed away at home, January 2, 2020. He was born December 22, 1940 to the late Felix & Virginia (Maciejewski) Rogers. Dennis retired form Ford Motor Company after 30+ years of hard work. He enjoyed boating and working on cars. Dennis was passionate about the Clinton Valley Little League. He served as a team manager for 27 years; the Knoxville team in the minors and the Giants in the Majors. He was affectionately known by coaches and players as “Doc.” Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sharon; their children, Ronald Rogers, Kim Rogers, David Rogers; a grandson, Austin Rogers. He was preceded in death by a son, Bob Rogers.Visitation for Dennis will be Tuesday January 7, 3-9pm at Kaul Funeral Home & Wednesday, January 8, from 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road Clinton Twp, MI 48035. Instate will be Thursday January 9, at 9:30am until the Funeral Mass at 10:00am at St. Thecla 20740 S Nunneley Rd, Clinton Twp, MI 48035. Burial will be at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, Clinton Township. Donations can be made in Dennis’ honor to the Michigan Humane Society or McLaren Hospice.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 5, 2020