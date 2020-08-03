1/1
Dennis Rosso, age 75, of Armada, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Hathaway Hills in Greenville. If you knew Dennis, you weren’t too surprised when he would just show up at your house on Sunday morning just to go to breakfast and if you were going to play euchre with him, you better know what you were doing and have some thick skin. Dennis loved his cutting horses and always had a good horse around. He was a life member of the National Cutting Horse Association and liked to test his skills and compete at cutting horse shows. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 324 and helped to build the Renaissance Center in Detroit. He was the tower crane operator responsible for lifting all the glass for all 73 floors of the building. But of all his accomplishments and things he enjoyed doing, the thing Dennis loved the most was his family and spending time with them, especially his grandkids. Surviving Dennis is his former wife, Leslee Rosso; daughter, Kylee (James) Turley; son, Will (Cheryl) Rosso; grandchildren, Jacob; Lucas; Loren; Harper; Flynn and many great friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Bill; mother, Ethel; and stepfather, Del. A celebration of Dennis’s life is being planned for a later date. Dennis’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Advantage Living in Armada and Hathaway Hills in Greenville for the wonderful care they have provided him. To leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory of Dennis, please go to:

Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
