Solomon, Diane A., age 60, of St. Clair Shores, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Russell Solomon and dear sister to Roxanne Flanagan and Caroline (Ralph) Pitlock. She is also survived by many brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, and 23 nieces and nephews. Diane was a graduate of East Detroit High School. Visitation 4:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 and from 1:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, MI. A Rosary service will be held at 7:00p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Funeral mass 10:00a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 21440 Universal, Eastpointe, MI. Burial to take place at Assumption Grotto Cemetery in Detroit, MI.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 27, 2019